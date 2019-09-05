Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Reaches $74.08 After 8.00% Down Move; Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pioneer Natural has $19000 highest and $158 lowest target. $178.80’s average target is 38.97% above currents $128.66 stock price. Pioneer Natural had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18000 target in Friday, July 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PXD in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, May 8. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17600 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $18600 target. See Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $176.0000 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $182.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $184.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $184 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $184.0000 New Target: $186.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Outperform Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $185.0000 Maintain

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $170 New Target: $185 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $74.08. About 271,006 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per ShareThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $27.60 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $68.15 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VTR worth $2.21 billion less.

Ventas, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $27.60 billion. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It has a 53.22 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada.

Among 7 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas has $7400 highest and $57 lowest target. $67.56’s average target is -8.80% below currents $74.08 stock price. Ventas had 13 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) rating on Thursday, June 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $71 target. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Ventas, Inc. shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 132,134 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa. Davenport Co Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr holds 0.03% or 56,581 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Capital Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 40,907 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 18,800 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Hexavest Inc invested in 0.5% or 622,645 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt has 12,650 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Rothschild Investment Il has 0.51% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Mariner Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,387 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Summit Finance Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 31,043 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 5,752 shares. Greenleaf, Michigan-based fund reported 9,003 shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd Liability has 1.06% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 745,405 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 18,561 shares.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas prices $650M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas completes investment in $1.8B Quebec senior housing portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Hiring of Raymond J. Lewis as its President and CEO – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.70 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.61% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $128.66. About 383,004 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity. 500 shares were bought by THOMPSON J KENNETH, worth $60,505 on Tuesday, August 27.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.51 billion. The firm explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids , and gas. It has a 24.01 P/E ratio. It has activities primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 346 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hrt Fin Ltd Llc holds 3,487 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 142 were reported by Clean Yield Group. 70,588 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 744,126 shares. York Capital Mgmt Glob Advsr Ltd Llc reported 213,268 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Co Pa accumulated 2,511 shares. Abrams Bison Invs Ltd Liability holds 8.59% or 507,000 shares. The New York-based Cohen Steers Inc has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.14% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Korea Inv Corporation stated it has 213,646 shares. Fifth Third State Bank reported 133,509 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 14,320 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Med owns 380 shares.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural has 10 more years of drilling its best inventory, CEO says – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.