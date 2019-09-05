Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Reaches $73.88 52-Week High; MGM Resorts International (MGM) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. MGM Resorts Intl has $3700 highest and $30 lowest target. $32.40’s average target is 15.51% above currents $28.05 stock price. MGM Resorts Intl had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse initiated it with “Hold” rating and $30 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $3100 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Thursday, July 18 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $35 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3700 target in Friday, July 26 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22. See MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) latest ratings:

The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) hit a new 52-week high and has $76.84 target or 4.00% above today’s $73.88 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $27.53 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $76.84 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.10B more. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.88. About 128,415 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26

The stock increased 2.07% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 1.62M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – CITYCENTER HOLDINGS, LLC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $214 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY DOMESTIC RESORTS ROOMS REVENUE DECREASED 5% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN BOOSTED WYNN, THO, STZ, MSFT, MGM IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts And MGM Growth Properties To Acquire Empire City Casino For $850 Million — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 26/04/2018 – Genocide Survivor Will Share Story of Forgiveness at Women’s Leadership Conference in Las Vegas; 20/04/2018 – Las Vegas embraces solar power as MGM Resorts goes green; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS REPORTS SALE OF GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 20/04/2018 – DJ MGM Resorts International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGM)

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MGM Resorts Sues Federal Government Over Tribal Casino Proposal – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGM and Buffalo Wild Wings in national sports betting pact – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MGM Resorts Statement On The Future Of The Village Property – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Lay Out Japan Plans – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM Resorts International shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 42,150 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 786,355 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Advisors has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Cap accumulated 29.86 million shares. Lpl Lc has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 9,865 are held by Gulf Intl National Bank & Trust (Uk). Moreover, Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 83,513 shares. Capital Mngmt Associates Ny invested in 0.62% or 15,550 shares. Chevy Chase Incorporated reported 426,967 shares. 1.20 million are held by Massachusetts Fincl Ma. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt owns 50,510 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 554,325 shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd owns 11,299 shares. Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 420,468 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 20,000 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

MGM Resorts International, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and/or operates casino resorts in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $14.63 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. It has a 83.23 P/E ratio. The Company’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.07 million activity. Meister Keith A. bought 380,651 shares worth $10.59 million. SALEM PAUL J had bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32 million. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK had bought 1,145 shares worth $30,075 on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold Ventas, Inc. shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Invests Communications has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 19,043 are held by Nordea Management Ab. Vident Inv Advisory Lc holds 41,559 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Dnb Asset Management As owns 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 40,449 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0.2% or 2.52M shares. Bahl And Gaynor accumulated 22,126 shares. Capital Interest holds 8.14M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Argent Company stated it has 0.08% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Raymond James Serv has 54,878 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 20,824 shares. Patten Group has invested 0.77% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). West Oak Cap Limited Com holds 0.14% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 3,400 shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il has 67,774 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Us holds 8.2% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 17.54 million shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas has $7400 highest and $57 lowest target. $67.56’s average target is -8.55% below currents $73.88 stock price. Ventas had 13 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) rating on Friday, June 21. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $72.5 target. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of VTR in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the shares of VTR in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas prices $650M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas completes investment in $1.8B Quebec senior housing portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Hiring of Raymond J. Lewis as its President and CEO – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.24 million for 19.65 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.