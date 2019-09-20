Ventas, Inc. (VTR) EPS Estimated At $0.94; CENTERRA GOLD COMMON SHARES CANADA (CAGDF) Shorts Down By 0.86%

Analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report $0.94 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 5.05% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. VTR’s profit would be $349.08 million giving it 19.22 P/E if the $0.94 EPS is correct. After having $0.97 EPS previously, Ventas, Inc.’s analysts see -3.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.27. About 1.36 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025

CENTERRA GOLD INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had a decrease of 0.86% in short interest. CAGDF’s SI was 700,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.86% from 706,600 shares previously. With 133,800 avg volume, 5 days are for CENTERRA GOLD INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)’s short sellers to cover CAGDF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 11,397 shares traded. Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold Ventas, Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,208 are held by Enterprise Financial Corporation. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 31,939 shares stake. Town Country Natl Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 0.28% or 8,968 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt has invested 0.79% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund L P has invested 0.15% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.01% or 2,743 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). First Merchants Corp invested in 15,500 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust, West Virginia-based fund reported 8,936 shares. 34,194 are held by Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct. Eii Capital Mgmt accumulated 72,438 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 1.20 million shares. Kistler holds 1,611 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Pnc Finance Gp Inc reported 203,077 shares stake.

Ventas, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $26.84 billion. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It has a 51.92 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada.

Among 8 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas has $7400 highest and $57 lowest target. $69.39’s average target is -3.99% below currents $72.27 stock price. Ventas had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $71 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29 with “Hold”. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) rating on Tuesday, September 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7300 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold”.

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. The Company’s principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan mine located in Canada. It has a 17.84 P/E ratio. The firm also holds 100% interests in the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo exploration property located in Mongolia.