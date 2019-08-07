Ventas Inc. (VTR) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is a company in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Ventas Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.51% of all REIT – Healthcare Facilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Ventas Inc. has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 0.74% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ventas Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 19.35% 9.75% 4.49%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Ventas Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas Inc. N/A 65 63.42 Industry Average 162.46M 839.72M 45.77

Ventas Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Ventas Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas Inc. 0 6 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.38 1.50 2.51

$66.64 is the average price target of Ventas Inc., with a potential downside of -3.08%. The potential upside of the peers is -3.48%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Ventas Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ventas Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ventas Inc. -0.87% -0.91% 10.09% 5.34% 21.42% 14.85% Industry Average 1.44% 2.87% 6.53% 12.24% 22.22% 17.62%

For the past year Ventas Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Ventas Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.31. Competitively, Ventas Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.55 which is 44.75% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Ventas Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ventas Inc.’s peers beat Ventas Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Ventas, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada. The firm primarily invests in healthcare-related facilities including hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, senior housing facilities, medical office buildings, and other healthcare related facilities. Ventas, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in Irvine, California; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Dallas, Texas.