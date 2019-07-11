Ventas Com (VTR) Shareholder M&R Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Manor Road Capital Partners Has Increased Its Stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by $110.43 Million

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 95.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 60,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194,000, down from 63,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 2.24 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.70 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.81. About 1.25 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. CAFARO DEBRA A sold $4.36M worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.03% or 23,909 shares. Creative Planning invested in 49,918 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Linscomb Williams owns 63,093 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corp reported 7,841 shares. Heitman Real Limited Liability Co has 0.4% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Duncker Streett & Co Incorporated holds 0.17% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 11,816 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 6.32M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 20,823 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management owns 55,984 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Tru Department Mb Commercial Bank N A has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). First Manhattan invested in 1,997 shares or 0% of the stock. Benedict Financial invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Security And Management Inc owns 27,900 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 18,800 shares stake. Moreover, Oakbrook Llc has 0.07% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 17,890 shares.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $352.58M for 18.45 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 90,000 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $56.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.