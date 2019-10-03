Ventas Com (VTR) Holding Held by Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc; Knoll (KNL) Shareholder Delphi Management Trimmed Holding by $369,622 as Market Valuation Rose

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Knoll Inc (KNL) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 16,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% . The institutional investor held 59,122 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 75,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 67,121 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 14.55% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, EST. 33C; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 08/05/2018 – Knoll Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Mireille Knoll, Murdered Holocaust Survivor, Is Honored in Paris; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Staniar Will Retire as Chairman, Director; 23/03/2018 – Knoll Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Knoll Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KNL); 22/03/2018 Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chairman of the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 33C; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL NAMES ANDREW B. COGAN CHAIRMAN

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 466.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 606,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 736,505 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.34M, up from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $74.16. About 648,637 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. KNL’s profit will be $24.97 million for 11.91 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Knoll, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $111.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,965 shares to 13,050 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) by 10,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss And C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC).

