Ventas Com (VTR) Holder M&R Capital Management Has Cut Stake as Stock Price Declined; Private Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Share Value Rose

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 409 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 4,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1888.6. About 1.90 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Locus Technologies to offer its EHS multi-tenant SaaS Locus Platform on Amazon Web Services; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 05/03/2018 – According to a recent survey, roughly 45 percent were open to using Amazon as their primary banking account; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is showing its commitment to growing its grocery business, accounting experts say; 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ramps up Seattle growth target despite plans for ‘HQ2’- Seattle Times; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 10/05/2018 – MORRISONS MRW.L CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO PROVIDE COMMENT TO UK’S CMA ON SAINSBURY’S-ASDA DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Christina Farr: Friday afternoon scoop: Amazon just hired a former FDA big shot for their Grand Challenges/1492 team, another

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 95.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 60,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194,000, down from 63,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $67.73. About 471,702 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWF) by 2,457 shares to 66,432 shares, valued at $10.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EFA) by 83,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 712,355 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Staley Cap Advisers accumulated 5,409 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Windward Management Ca invested in 6.4% or 28,100 shares. L And S holds 1.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 8,316 shares. Dana Investment Advisors invested in 0.67% or 7,957 shares. Drexel Morgan Com has 1.56% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd has invested 3.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Polaris Greystone Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,735 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated LP has 49,634 shares for 2.86% of their portfolio. Horizon Investments Limited Company holds 0.11% or 1,777 shares. Madison Inc owns 153 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blume Management Inc stated it has 0.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westport Asset Management invested in 0.62% or 500 shares. Harvey Cap Management reported 5,870 shares stake. 5,816 are held by Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mngmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm State Bank holds 0.01% or 9,239 shares in its portfolio. 132,134 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa. 3,153 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Homrich & Berg reported 5,874 shares stake. Amp Invsts Ltd invested in 457,486 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Architects holds 0.03% or 266 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 4.30M shares. Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 56,581 shares. 380 are owned by Sandy Spring Financial Bank. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Com owns 0.04% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 47,523 shares. Washington Trust Savings Bank invested 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability holds 920 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.00 million activity. Probst Robert F sold 10,000 shares worth $633,096.