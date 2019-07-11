Ventas Co L (VTR) Holding Raised by Hexavest Inc; Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Cut Its Holding by $603,420

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc Co L (VTR) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 23,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 622,645 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.73M, up from 599,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc Co L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $70.03. About 341,283 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,345 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, down from 25,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $382.15. About 2.24M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Expands Growth In International Markets; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis Launches Continuous Delivery Product based on Netflix’s Spinnaker; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 21/05/2018 – NETFLIX IN MULTI-YEAR PACT WITH BARACK & MICHELLE OBAMA; 11/05/2018 – The Wrap: Netflix Buys Animated Film `Next Gen’ for $30 Million; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – NO NEAR-TERM PLANS ON PRICING-CFO, CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’; 29/03/2018 – Mike George Envisions Qurate Retail as the Netflix of Commerce

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.00 million activity. Probst Robert F sold $633,096 worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Monday, February 11.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold N by 146,768 shares to 165,002 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Gold Inc Co (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 19,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,187 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alncco L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 5,580 shares. Acg Wealth has 0.05% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 5,857 shares. Beacon Fin reported 56,455 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 203,900 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bennicas & has invested 1.61% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Bb&T Securities Ltd Company accumulated 0.11% or 186,533 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 336,223 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 21,440 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital Ltd has invested 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Fulton Comml Bank Na holds 0.13% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 29,020 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Co holds 0% or 174 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) owns 8,119 shares. 84,000 were reported by Bp Public Limited Com. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 0.09% or 479,107 shares. Moreover, Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 9,300 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. Sweeney Anne M sold $899,150 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia invested in 0% or 753 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1,157 shares. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas stated it has 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fincl Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.08% stake. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 943 shares. Hwg Limited Partnership owns 9,116 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 1,785 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 774 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2,895 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Camarda Limited invested in 0.03% or 50 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Management reported 4,690 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 1,381 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc owns 5,847 shares. First Personal Financial Ser holds 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 486 shares. Cornerstone Inc stated it has 1,933 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,577 shares to 21,860 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $241.28M for 170.60 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.