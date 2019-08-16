Venor Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding by $8.44 Million as Market Value Declined; Cypress Capital Management Trimmed Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position by $2.15 Million

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 339,416 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 27,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 199,419 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.94 million, down from 226,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 3.09 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 479,401 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Orrstown Financial Service holds 15,683 shares. Shell Asset Management accumulated 221,989 shares. Cornerstone Capital invested in 3.94% or 298,271 shares. Avalon Advsrs reported 232,773 shares. Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Co Dba Holt Cap Partners Limited Partnership stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Lau Assoc Lc invested in 0.37% or 9,109 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement holds 0.2% or 10,965 shares. Family Capital Communication invested in 2.74% or 81,020 shares. Paw Capital Corp stated it has 9,000 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Gillespie Robinson Grimm holds 1.52% or 157,314 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0.31% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 83,015 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,897 shares. Bollard Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.47% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 1,644 shares to 7,343 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “With Earnings On Tap, A Stir In This Leveraged Pharmaceuticals ETF – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: TSLA, GLD, ABT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.23 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 58% – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 42% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: August 05, 2019.