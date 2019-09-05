Venor Capital Management LP Stake in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Lowered as Stock Declined; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $24.15 Million; Shares Declined

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 221,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 9.32 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, down from 9.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $114.24. About 3.02M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.51. About 463,238 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 4,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,932 are held by First Heartland Consultants. Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 204,002 shares. American National Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated has 9,894 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc invested in 0.06% or 24,327 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt reported 2.12 million shares stake. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cobblestone Cap Advisors Lc Ny reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.07% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 50,900 shares. Lincluden Management holds 0.21% or 20,149 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 2,245 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Brookmont Mgmt has 0.36% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 2.77 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Fire Gru Inc accumulated 17,000 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W. 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 21.00 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

