Venor Capital Management LP Lowered Its Bioscrip (BIOS) Stake by $922,014 as Shares Rose; Wesbanco Bank Continues to Hold Stake in Comcast (CMCSA)

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bioscrip Inc (BIOS) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 922,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 48.17% . The hedge fund held 11.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 12.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bioscrip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 4.84% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 1.05 million shares traded or 22.73% up from the average. Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has risen 2.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL REDUCED DLHC, CLAR, BIOS, MVC, NEPT IN 1Q; 30/05/2018 – BioScrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip May Report One or More Internal Control Material Weaknesses in Form 10-K; 08/03/2018 BioScrip 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Sees FY18 Rev $710M-$720M; 16/05/2018 – BioScrip at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/05/2018 – BioScrip to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip: Deficiencies Are in Connection With Account Reconciliations for Certain Asset and Liability Accounts; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO SEES ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $54 MLN TO $58 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioScrip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIOS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Comcast (CMCSA) by 28.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 8,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 37,231 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 29,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Comcast for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 11.33M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY SHR $0.66; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; QTRLY REV $22.79 BLN, UP 10.7 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City Innovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – THROUGHOUT PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS FROM EFFECTIVE DATE, COMCAST UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, AND SKY UNDERTAKES, SKY SHALL MAINTAIN UK HQ IN OSTERLEY; 17/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates One Million Volunteers During 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING SUPERIOR ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX; 25/04/2018 – Comcast piles pressure on Fox with Sky bid; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.72, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold BIOS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 97.49 million shares or 5.21% less from 102.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oklahoma-based Prescott Gru Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us owns 0.08% invested in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) for 3.81M shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 202,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation holds 24,643 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 198,199 shares or 0% of the stock. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp holds 11,525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset New York reported 463,780 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% or 347,631 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And owns 0% invested in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) for 271,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 180,506 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Federated Pa stated it has 20,469 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability owns 52,857 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp reported 749,006 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited invested 0% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS).

