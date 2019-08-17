Venor Capital Management LP Lowered Its Bioscrip (BIOS) Position as Share Value Rose; Assetmark Maintains Stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ)

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bioscrip Inc (BIOS) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 922,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 48.17% . The hedge fund held 11.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 12.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bioscrip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 452,694 shares traded. Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has risen 2.17% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP – SEES 2018 SHR LOSS $0.41 TO $0.34; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in BioScrip; 26/03/2018 – BioScrip Timely Files Annual Form 10-K, Concludes Acctg Review and Provides Update on Immaterial Fincl Statement Corrections; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Identified Internal Control Deficiencies; 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP- FY2017 RESULTS REFLECT ANTICIPATED IMMATERIAL CORRECTIONS TO PRELIM FINANCIAL RESULTS REPORTED IN CO’S PRESS RELEASE DATED MARCH 8; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip: Material Weakness Didn’t Have Any Effect on 2017 Fincl Statements; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip: Deficiencies Are in Connection With Account Reconciliations for Certain Asset and Liability Accounts; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Sees FY18 Rev $710M-$720M; 16/05/2018 – BioScrip to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 58,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 600,965 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.54M, up from 542,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold BIOS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 97.49 million shares or 5.21% less from 102.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 0% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Sg Americas Secs Limited Com reported 24,643 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 329,096 shares or 0% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested 0.04% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) stated it has 937 shares. State Street accumulated 2.33 million shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn stated it has 344,151 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invs Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 715,200 shares. First Republic Inc has 17,170 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 29,550 shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0% invested in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 144,400 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.01% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Suntrust Banks invested 0% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS).

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 102,693 shares to 75,279 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons Stpls (XLP) by 310,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,434 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr Blkstn Gsosrln (SRLN).