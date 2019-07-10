Venor Capital Management LP Lowered Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position by $8.44 Million; Share Price Rose; As Ringcentral Cl A (RNG) Stock Rose, Timpani Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.4. About 314,211 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc Cl A (RNG) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 17,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 57,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $122.37. About 543,531 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Sensata Technologies Holding plcâ€™s (NYSE:ST) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Cars.com Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CARS) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Some GE factories reject labor deal – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 115% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 72% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 1,500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,500.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Research Report Identifies Ringcentral, The Walt Disney, MDC Partners, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Sapiens International Corporation NV, and B. Riley Financial with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RingCentral: Valuation Now Seems More Realistic – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analysts boost RingCentral after upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James: RingCentral Can Sustain 30% Growth Rate – Benzinga” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

