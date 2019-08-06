Venor Capital Management LP Holding in Bioscrip (BIOS) Cut as Share Price Rose; Radware LTD (RDWR) Stock Value Rose While Ion Asset Management LTD Cut Its Position

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bioscrip Inc (BIOS) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 922,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 48.17% . The hedge fund held 11.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87M, down from 12.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bioscrip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 1.00M shares traded or 15.53% up from the average. BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has risen 2.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 10/05/2018 – BioScrip 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 15/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP TO SEEK EXTENSION FOR FILING 10K; 09/05/2018 – BioScrip Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 16; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip May Need to Delay the Filing of Form 10-K; 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP CONCLUDES ACCOUNTING REVIEW; 26/03/2018 – BioScrip: Immaterial Corrections Predominately Relate to Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, and Accrued Liability Suspense Accounts; 15/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP SAYS SOME TRANSACTIONS INCORRECTLY ACCOUNTED FOR; 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP- FY2017 RESULTS REFLECT ANTICIPATED IMMATERIAL CORRECTIONS TO PRELIM FINANCIAL RESULTS REPORTED IN CO’S PRESS RELEASE DATED MARCH 8; 10/05/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.12; 16/05/2018 – BioScrip at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 176,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 336,806 shares traded or 102.59% up from the average. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold BIOS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 97.49 million shares or 5.21% less from 102.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) for 29,550 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Marathon Capital Management has invested 0.04% in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 180,506 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us has 0.08% invested in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Millennium Mgmt Limited Co reported 347,631 shares stake. Essex Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 579,863 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. The New York-based D E Shaw And Company has invested 0.01% in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Earnest Ltd invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 937 shares. Prudential reported 0% stake. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS).

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.