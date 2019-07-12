Venor Capital Management LP Holding in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Lowered by $8.44 Million; Quantbot Technologies LP Lifted Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 670.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 16,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,417 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 2,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 2.85M shares traded or 34.78% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $43.05. About 691,239 shares traded or 15.88% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Lc has 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 105 shares. Palladium Partners Llc has 0.08% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cambridge holds 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 2,829 shares. Alabama-based First Commercial Bank has invested 0.67% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Canandaigua Fincl Bank Tru reported 21,496 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Vanguard reported 32.87 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gamble Jones Counsel has 0.02% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 9,064 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 1.03M shares. Co Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.4% or 19,571 shares in its portfolio. Cushing Asset Management Lp reported 51,443 shares. Blackrock reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, Wright Invsts has 0.49% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Philadelphia Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Sequoia Financial Advisors, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,110 shares.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,647 shares to 28,324 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Industrial Tech Inc (NYSE:AIT) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,400 shares, and cut its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 81,446 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Proshare Limited Liability Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 13,532 shares. 57 were accumulated by Camarda Financial Llc. First Republic Invest Management holds 0% or 11,173 shares. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Ltd Com invested in 31,644 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Parametric Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 258,187 shares. Gideon Capital holds 11,490 shares. Raymond James Serv invested in 0% or 8,994 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 482,086 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Kemnay Advisory has 24,624 shares. Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 512,702 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Co has 0.05% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

