Venor Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position as Share Price Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Increased Its Holding by $666,000

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 111,303 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.36. About 4.55 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10.66 million are owned by Vanguard Group Inc Inc. Bogle Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership De stated it has 22,419 shares. California Employees Retirement has 393,722 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests Limited reported 17,398 shares. The New York-based Brigade Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.87% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Greenleaf, Michigan-based fund reported 15,820 shares. Cap Returns Management owns 11.08% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 465,718 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 35 shares. Brinker Capital stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.96M shares. Daiwa invested in 0.01% or 15,782 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 4,441 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Republic Inv reported 11,173 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.08% stake. Northeast Mngmt invested in 280,247 shares or 2.61% of the stock. Eqis Cap reported 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 0.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 304,285 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 87,663 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Calamos Limited Liability Com reported 1.15 million shares stake. Westchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 378,902 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Incorporated invested in 62,352 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Franklin Resource has 0.78% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.27% or 2.69 million shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Regal Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3,844 are owned by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii. Baupost Ma has invested 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 90,765 are owned by Jacobs Ca. Girard Prns Ltd reported 79,619 shares.