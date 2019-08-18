Venor Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Bioscrip (BIOS) by $922,014; As Papa John’s International (PZZA) Shares Declined, Bares Capital Management Has Increased Position by $15.66 Million

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 301,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 1.87M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.17 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Papa John’s International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 834,614 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bioscrip Inc (BIOS) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 922,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 48.17% . The hedge fund held 11.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 12.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bioscrip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 484,897 shares traded. Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has risen 2.17% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 10/05/2018 – BioScrip 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 15/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP TO SEEK EXTENSION FOR FILING 10K; 16/05/2018 – BioScrip at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO SEES ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $54 MLN TO $58 MLN; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC BIOS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.21, REV VIEW $716.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of BioScrip, Inc. Investors; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET REVENUE OF $182.6 MLN, INCLUDING CORE PRODUCT MIX OF 75.7%, COMPARED TO 69.6% IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip: Review Is Ongoing; 16/05/2018 – BioScrip to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/03/2018 – BioScrip Timely Files Annual Form 10-K, Concludes Acctg Review and Provides Update on Immaterial Fincl Statement Corrections

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Papa John’s: Valuing A Slice After Dad Burned The PZZA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Papa John’s (PZZA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Papa John’s (PZZA) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Papa John’s International, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,487 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 429,667 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 20,214 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1,703 are owned by Fifth Third Comml Bank. Moreover, Chilton Investment Com Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 379,135 shares. Northern Trust has 422,174 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Nomura Holdg Incorporated holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 11,726 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Inc holds 0% or 1,213 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Pennsylvania-based Symons has invested 0.1% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Fil Limited has invested 0.11% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11,000 shares to 157,454 shares, valued at $28.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 756,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Under Armour Inc Cl C.

More notable recent Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JCPenney Partners with thredUP in New Business Model Expansion – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BioScrip (BIOS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “B. Riley FBR likes NASH players Viking Therapeutics and Galmed Pharma in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “BioScrip (BIOS) Receives Nasdaq Notice – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold BIOS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 97.49 million shares or 5.21% less from 102.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al holds 0.01% or 665,424 shares in its portfolio. Menta Cap Lc accumulated 0.01% or 14,277 shares. D E Shaw & Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Pinnacle Associate has invested 0% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Prescott Gp Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Essex Management Comm Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) for 579,863 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 68,735 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 525,477 shares. Millrace Asset Gru stated it has 153,671 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Heritage Invsts Mngmt owns 11,525 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Inc has 0% invested in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Parametric Port Associates Ltd reported 150,592 shares.