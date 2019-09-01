Venor Capital Management LP Has Decreased Bioscrip (BIOS) Stake by $922,014; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Marshall & Sullivan Has Lowered Holding by $599,896 as Share Value Rose

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bioscrip Inc (BIOS) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 922,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 48.17% . The hedge fund held 11.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87M, down from 12.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bioscrip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 961,758 shares traded or 8.23% up from the average. Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has risen 2.17% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP TIMELY FILES ANNUAL FORM 10-K, CONCLUDES ACCOUNTING REVIEW AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON IMMATERIAL FINANCIAL STATEMENT CORRECTIONS; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP – SEES 2018 SHR LOSS $0.41 TO $0.34; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Identified Internal Control Deficiencies; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in BioScrip; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip May Need to Delay the Filing of Form 10-K; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO SEES ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $54 MLN TO $58 MLN; 09/05/2018 – BioScrip Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 16; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip: Deficiencies Are in Connection With Account Reconciliations for Certain Asset and Liability Accounts; 26/03/2018 – BioScrip Timely Files Annual Form 10-K, Concludes Accounting Review and Provides Update on lmmaterial Financial Statement Corrections; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip May Report One or More Internal Control Material Weaknesses in Form 10-K

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 6,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 55,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, down from 62,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,939 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Ltd. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Senator Inv Grp Inc Lp reported 1.99% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Nbt Financial Bank N A Ny holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 9,080 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank And Tru has invested 0.25% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.02% or 2,680 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 49,642 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Company reported 0% stake. Covington Inv Advsr holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 93,654 shares. Archon Prtn invested in 259,000 shares or 4.82% of the stock. Brant Point Inv Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 42,700 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Marshall & Sullivan Wa invested 3.63% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Omers Administration invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.32% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 165,497 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $579.70 million for 31.09 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 17,481 shares to 47,996 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

