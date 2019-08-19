Venor Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) by $8.44 Million; Cannell Capital Trimmed Its Holding in Arotech (ARTX) by $449,268 as Shares Declined

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Arotech Corp (ARTX) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 224,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.83% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Arotech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.33M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 52,102 shares traded. Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) has declined 45.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTX News: 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q EPS 2c; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q EPS 17c; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP – TOTAL COMPANY BACKLOG AT END OF 2017 STOOD AT $61.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO $55.4 MLN AT END OF 2016; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Rev $29M; 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Sold; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.15 TO $0.18; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTX)

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 472,139 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Techs invested 0.05% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 77 were reported by Assetmark. Contravisory Inv Mgmt Inc holds 3,847 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 151,382 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested in 25,648 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Corporation owns 494,593 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 90,735 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 3.61M shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 303,433 shares stake. Aurelius Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 525,913 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 18,298 shares. Ejf Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.31% or 246,781 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited, New York-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I D Systems Inc (NASDAQ:IDSY) by 367,073 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $15.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lee Enterprises Inc (NYSE:LEE) by 312,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $84,779 activity. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Krutty Dean M bought $9,950. $15,150 worth of Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) shares were bought by Cappell Kenneth W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold ARTX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 7.11 million shares or 7.86% more from 6.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Barclays Pcl stated it has 6,616 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 2.04M shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Wilshire Securities holds 0.08% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) or 79,830 shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Invesco Limited has 54,724 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Mellon holds 12,657 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 77,790 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) for 87,295 shares. Lincoln National stated it has 10,730 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) for 751 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) for 4 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 30,000 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company owns 144,879 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX).