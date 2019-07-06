Venor Capital Management LP Cut Its Bioscrip (BIOS) Holding by $922,014 as Stock Price Declined; Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) Shareholder Roffman Miller Associates Has Cut Its Position

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 12,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 95,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Limited Part for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.84. About 80,486 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bioscrip Inc (BIOS) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 922,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87M, down from 12.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bioscrip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $388.40M market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.61. About 826,431 shares traded. BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has declined 14.40% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 26/03/2018 – BioScrip Timely Files Annual Form 10-K, Concludes Acctg Review and Provides Update on Immaterial Fincl Statement Corrections; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Sees FY18 Rev $710M-$720M; 16/05/2018 – BioScrip to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management LLC Exits Position in BioScrip; 26/03/2018 – BioScrip: Immaterial Corrections Predominately Relate to Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, and Accrued Liability Suspense Accounts; 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP: CORRECTED SOME IMMATERIAL ERRORS IN FINL STATEMENTS; 30/05/2018 – BioScrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP TIMELY FILES ANNUAL FORM 10-K, CONCLUDES ACCOUNTING REVIEW AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON IMMATERIAL FINANCIAL STATEMENT CORRECTIONS; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip: Potential Errors Discovered to Date Don’t Appear to Be Material; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioScrip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIOS)

Analysts await BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 35.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by BioScrip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold BIOS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 97.49 million shares or 5.21% less from 102.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,869 were accumulated by Principal Grp. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt owns 2.84 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 329,096 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) has 0% invested in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) for 937 shares. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 271,200 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 280,320 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Fmr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 3.88 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 309,039 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.01% or 665,424 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 26,338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Prelude Management Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). 15,528 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 21,112 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 4,709 shares to 230,112 shares, valued at $20.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. by 976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilen Invest Mngmt holds 0.42% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 18,193 shares. Edgemoor Investment holds 0.27% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 66,115 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 237,073 shares in its portfolio. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Ltd reported 10,730 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). 33,643 are held by Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Incorporated. Webster Bancorp N A owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advsr has invested 0.03% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). 61,050 are owned by A D Beadell Counsel. Gam Hldg Ag reported 9,853 shares. Mckinley Management Llc Delaware invested in 28,022 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Illinois-based Advisory Research Inc has invested 0.05% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Provise Management Group Llc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Tradewinds Capital Lc has 0.01% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 500 shares. Albert D Mason Inc accumulated 46,454 shares or 1.05% of the stock.

Analysts await AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by AmeriGas Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -116.90% negative EPS growth.