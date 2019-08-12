Venbio Select Advisor Trimmed Stake in Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) by $8.13 Million; As Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Stock Rose, Brinker Capital Lowered Its Position by $354,400

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The institutional investor held 9.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.20M, down from 10.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.00% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 2.21 million shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 22/03/2018 – AMICUS REPORTS APPROVAL OF GALAFOLD FOR FABRY DISEASE IN JAPAN; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $75M-$85M AT TOP END OF RANGE; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Sees 2018 Cash Spend $230M-$260M; 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold® (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 09/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Amicus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Amicus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS REAFFIRMS FY REV. VIEW $75M-$85M AT TOP END, EST. $86.2M

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 25.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 8,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 26,402 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 35,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 380,892 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 15/03/2018 – PHILIPS: FDA OKS 2-IN-1 DIGITAL RADIOGRAPHY-FLUOROSCOPY SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD 0903.HK – AMENDS TRADEMARK LICENSING AGREEMENTS WITH PHILIPS; 02/05/2018 – Philips Lighting: Repurchase Program Worth About EUR38M; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Multiva systems; 1) Magnets Multiva 16 Model 781487, 2) Magnets 8 Model; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 02/05/2018 – ARAVT GLOBAL REPORTS 0.62% SHORT IN PHILIPS LIGHTING: AFM; 15/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING: APPROVES APPOINTMENT OF BLOK TO SPVY BRD; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Conversion SmarthPath to dStream for 1.5T, Model 781260 Product Usage:; 12/03/2018 – Philips celebrates World Sleep Day early with the release of its annual global sleep survey results, overnight concert experience; 26/03/2018 – The Atlanta Hawks and Design Firm Hornall Anderson Launch Preview Experience Immersing Atlantans in a Vision of Philips Arena

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exchange ratio for Philips’ 2018 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Philips Research wins Dutch Hendrik Lorentz Award for its pioneering use of data science and artificial intelligence in healthcare – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “New study from Philips reveals the importance of partner participation in the breastfeeding process – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 13,790 shares to 82,861 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 16,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold FOLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 884,107 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 8,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Inc accumulated 95,115 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 3.94M shares. 28,789 are held by Amalgamated Comml Bank. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 279,051 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0.01% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 66,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 665,764 shares. Redmile Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 7.86% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 0.17% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 33,471 shares. Sageworth Tru reported 2,470 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 255,343 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 980,202 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 2.43M shares to 8.00 million shares, valued at $166.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 269,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI).