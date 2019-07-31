Venbio Select Advisor Raised Its Stake in Amarin Plc (AMRN) by $48.50 Million; Holderness Investments Company Boosted Position in Apple (AAPL) by $498,015

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $208.78. About 704,726 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 10/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Pick Goldman Sachs to Issue Reward Credit Card; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX WINS PATENT TRIAL AGAINST APPLE OVER COMMUNICATIONS; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INCLUDED IN NORTH CAROLINA’S SUCCESSFUL BID FOR DRONE PILOT TESTING PROGRAM – STATE SPOKESMAN; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.08 million, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 6.15M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN FIRST MIDDLE EAST APPROVAL FOR VASCEPA®; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH IN LEBANON HAS APPROVED VASCEPA; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 100,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $17.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 935,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $439,525 activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $439,525 was sold by Kalb Michael Wayne. Another trade for 42,624 shares valued at $745,468 was made by Kennedy Joseph T on Thursday, January 31.