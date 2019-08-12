Venbio Select Advisor Position in Amarin Plc (AMRN) Has Increased by $48.50 Million as Share Price Rose; Kohls (KSS) Valuation Declined While Loudon Investment Management Has Increased Holding

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 8.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.08 million, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.62% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 4.55M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500.

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 547.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 40,205 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427,000, up from 6,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 792,968 shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kohl’s Corporation at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Early Tender Results for Cash Tender Offer; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS); 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Kohl’s Corp. Otlk To Stable From Neg; Rtgs Afrmd; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Appoints Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SEES COMP HEADWIND IN 3Q, 4Q

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 240,000 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $99.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92M shares, and cut its stake in Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,294 shares to 3,084 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 42,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,327 shares, and cut its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB).

