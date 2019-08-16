Venbio Select Advisor Lowered Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Position as Share Price Declined; Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Lowered Its Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $3.48 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 33,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.44 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 745,038 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc analyzed 625,000 shares as the company's stock declined 7.53% . The institutional investor held 9.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.20 million, down from 10.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 839,423 shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold FOLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadian Mngmt LP owns 200,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 431,517 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 33,471 shares. 140 are owned by Cordasco Financial Networks. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 20,314 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill holds 59,414 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Vanguard Gru holds 0.01% or 19.82M shares. 28,789 are held by Amalgamated Bancorp. 22,121 were accumulated by Hightower Advsrs. Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 221,905 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 210,268 shares. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Exane Derivatives owns 8,800 shares.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 85,000 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $38.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 269,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank Corp has 0.52% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 42,739 shares. Amer Gru invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Elm owns 8,970 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.13% or 69,919 shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Ltd Company invested in 2,101 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Grp Incorporated Lc has 0.13% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,353 shares. British Columbia Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 117,094 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 23,501 shares. Geode Capital Management invested in 5.22 million shares. Blair William Company Il has 25,791 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management owns 82,289 shares. Cypress Limited Liability Corp (Wy) owns 2,562 shares. Investment House Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 126,006 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,500 shares.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 107,660 shares to 445,877 shares, valued at $19.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 206,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Bruker Biosciences C (NASDAQ:BRKR).