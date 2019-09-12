Venbio Select Advisor Lifted Its Stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) as Share Price Declined; Camarda Financial Advisors Increases Position in Carnival (CCL)

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 9742.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 31,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 32,087 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.71. About 6.24 million shares traded or 43.02% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Idaho Department of Labor Job Carnival; 25/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: VITRAN Extends Hours for Carnival Week; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation; 22/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 88.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 995,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The institutional investor held 2.12 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.15 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $72.4. About 1.39M shares traded or 26.16% up from the average. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BIOMARIN HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALING ABOUT $1.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $373.4M; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss $44.1M; 21/03/2018 – BioMarin’s Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility Recognized with Industry Award; 22/05/2018 – Buoyed by new data on hemophilia A gene therapy, BioMarin boosts enrollment in head-to-head study against SOC $BMRN; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin gets its shot at another blockbuster as FDA OKs rare disease drug pegvaliase $BMRN; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophil; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Gets Standard FDA Approval for Palynziq Injection for Phenylketonuria; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC BMRN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.5 BLN

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $50.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 26,417 shares to 101,645 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,116 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of stock was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

