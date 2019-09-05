Venbio Select Advisor Increases Stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI); As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Shares Rose, Shareholder Skba Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $3.15 Million

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 7.42 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.35M, up from 4.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 586,566 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 01/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES HOLDER BROADFIN TO NAME 3 TO CO.’S BOARD; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – BROADFIN ALSO AGREED TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 7.3 PCT STAKE IN BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF APRIL 5 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF BROADFIN CAPITAL TO RECONSTITUTE BDSI’S BOARD; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Pricing of $50 Million Equity Financing; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – UNDER AGREEMENT, AT CLOSING, BROADFIN MANAGING PARTNER KEVIN KOTLER TO JOIN CO’S BOARD, WITH TODD DAVIS, PETER GREENLEAF; 03/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – RECENTLY ENGAGED IN ONGOING DIALOGUE WITH BROADFIN REGARDING VARIOUS MATTERS & INTEND TO CONTINUE DIALOGUE; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – DEALS EXTEND BDSI’S CASH RUNWAY THROUGH 2020; 07/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO MARK A. SIRGO WILL CONTINUE HIS ROLE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS SELECTED BY BROADFIN ADDED TO BOARD

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 65,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 176,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, down from 242,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $53.26. About 3.44 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C

