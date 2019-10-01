Venbio Select Advisor Increases Position in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT); Therapeuticsmd (TXMD) Position Boosted by Bamco Inc

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (TXMD) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 981,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.29% . The institutional investor held 3.33 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.66 million, up from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Therapeuticsmd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $849.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 1.22M shares traded. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TXMD) has declined 61.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TXMD News: 30/05/2018 – Top 3 — #1 FDA executes a 180 on TherapeuticsMD therapy, handing it an OK – and stoking concerns about political influence $TXMD; 02/04/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – JANE F. BARLOW APPOINTED AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, Due to Menopause; 07/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTR; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves TherapeuticsMD’s hormone therapy; 11/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Enters Into Label Negotiations With FDA for TX-004HR; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 23/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Comments on Media Reports Regarding TX-004HR

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 205,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212.73M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $76.31. About 254,850 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold TXMD shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 180.50 million shares or 2.22% less from 184.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest invested in 0% or 1.18M shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.51M shares. C Worldwide Gru A S has 0.1% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 0% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) for 1.96 million shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 2.70 million shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon owns 21.15 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Com has 0% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) for 39,462 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) for 9,781 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Weiss Multi invested in 135,000 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability has 94,525 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 11,250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Greenwood Cap Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation, a South Carolina-based fund reported 517,991 shares. Bamco stated it has 3.33 million shares.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $24.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 600,292 shares to 284,274 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 99,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,717 shares, and cut its stake in Momo Inc.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $173,070 activity. $99,870 worth of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) was bought by Collins Cooper C.. $29,300 worth of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares were bought by Milligan John C.K. IV. $28,700 worth of stock was bought by Bernick Brian on Friday, August 9.

More notable recent TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why TherapeuticsMD’s Stock Spiked Today – Motley Fool” on January 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why TherapeuticsMD Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TherapeuticsMD: Dilution Risk Overblown – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.99 million activity. On Monday, August 12 Barry Richard bought $159,250 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 1,300 shares. BEHRENS M KATHLEEN bought $219,950 worth of stock. 16,252 shares valued at $2.00 million were bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S on Monday, August 12.