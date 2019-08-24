Venbio Select Advisor Increases Position in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI); Facebook (FB) Shareholder Iconiq Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.36 Million

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 20,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 307,605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 327,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Says Regulation of Industry ‘Inevitable’; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Washington Drama Overshadows Again; 10/04/2018 – March media reports revealed that a researcher sold Facebook user data to an outside firm, Cambridge Analytica; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 27/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg turns down request from Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee to; 28/03/2018 – Gene Munster: Facebook stock could be ‘stuck in the mud’ for up to a year; 20/04/2018 – Hamburg data protection officer opens non-compliance procedure against Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Dealbook: Behind Facebook’s Latest Legal Headache: DealBook Briefing; 20/03/2018 – Norway’s Justice Minister Resigns in Storm Over Facebook Post; 24/03/2018 – Facebook’s privacy woes are just the tip of the iceberg, Recode’s Ed Lee told CNBC’s “On the Money”

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 7.42 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.35M, up from 4.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 354,059 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 7.3 PCT STAKE IN BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF APRIL 5 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – AMENDS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY WITH CRG, WHICH INCLUDES PUSHING OUT PRINCIPAL DEBT REPAYMENT TO 2021; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioDelivery Sciences International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDSI); 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL-IF MUTUALLY AGREEABLE RESOLUTION WITH BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL NOT REACHED, RESERVE RIGHTS TO NOMINATE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – DEALS EXTEND BDSI’S CASH RUNWAY THROUGH 2020; 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences : Former President and CEO Mark Sirgo to Continue as Vice Chairman of the Board; 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences: Peter Greenleaf Appointed Chairma; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – AMENDS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY WITH CRG; 01/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES HOLDER BROADFIN TO NAME 3 TO CO.’S BOARD; 01/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES HOLDER BROADFIN SENT BOARD SLATE LETTER

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 935,601 shares to 3.86 million shares, valued at $283.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argenx Se by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 840,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma.

More notable recent BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BioDelivery Sciences: Updates To Thesis, BELBUCA Growth Continues To Impress – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BioDelivery Sciences Expands Upon Report from Pain Management Task Force – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BioDelivery Sciences Announces Further Significant Expanded Preferred Coverage For BELBUCA® – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BioDelivery Sciences – A Money Losing Opioid Company Founded By The Bankruptcy Experts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 31,417 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Company holds 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) or 2,800 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 40,856 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 25,698 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% or 2,100 shares. 668,900 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gru. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Millennium Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 1.81M shares. 1492 Limited Liability Corp holds 799,361 shares or 3.59% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 37,965 shares. Nantahala Cap Lc has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). 19,088 are owned by Boothbay Fund Management. Advisory Services Networks Lc invested in 144,900 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SAH, DLPH, PINS, TWTR, FB, BTG and RGLD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VUG, FB, GOOGL, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, PEGI, NR – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WhatsApp in talks for second mobile payments market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.