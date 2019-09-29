Venbio Select Advisor Holds Holding in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY); As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Interocean Capital Has Upped Its Position

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 272.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 1.98M shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The institutional investor held 2.70 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.33 million, up from 725,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 451,256 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 5,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 244,904 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.47 million, up from 239,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 19/03/2018 – Apple Is Making Its Own Display Screens For The First Time: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – The new focus on health may make Fitbit and Google stronger competitors against Apple whose smartwatch has continued to grow rapidly; 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 19/03/2018 – CNET: Apple reportedly testing in-house MicroLED screens; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 01/05/2018 – IPhone X Is a `Super Bowl Winner,’ Apple’s Cook Says: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC

