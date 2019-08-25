Venbio Select Advisor Holding in Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Cut by $68.30 Million; Bluemar Capital Management Holding in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Increased by $708,890

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 7,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 74,965 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 67,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $127.45. About 1.05M shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 935,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 3.86 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283.12 million, down from 4.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $83.35. About 251,631 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 69,978 shares to 45,528 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 5,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,650 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 36,367 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 94,923 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Liability Corp reported 3,314 shares. 289,908 are owned by Fisher Asset Management Limited Com. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc holds 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 67 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 25,226 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.03% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 34,896 shares. Mariner Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 4,708 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability stated it has 44,503 shares. Guardian Lp has 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 4,853 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 28,185 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The California-based Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Stratos Wealth Limited owns 3,812 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.06% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% or 22,107 shares.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 500,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 2.70 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $144.58 million activity. Another trade for 248,781 shares valued at $18.64 million was sold by venBio Select Advisor LLC. $18.98 million worth of stock was sold by Braslyn Ltd. on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Bros Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 2.51 million shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Acuta Ptnrs Limited Co reported 41,000 shares stake. Td Asset Mgmt owns 19,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Avoro Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12.24% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). 9,305 are owned by Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Voya Inv Management Ltd invested in 0% or 8,542 shares. Franklin Resources accumulated 0.02% or 445,151 shares. D E Shaw And Company owns 3,763 shares. Farallon Cap Ltd Company accumulated 0.71% or 1.20 million shares. Partner Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 1,309 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 8,327 shares. Alps has invested 0.04% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 112,120 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Limited has 35,977 shares.