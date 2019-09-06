Venbio Select Advisor Holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) Boosted by $13.50 Million; Delta Air Lines (DAL) Position Has Lifted by Shikiar Asset Management Inc

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 7.42M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.35 million, up from 4.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.27M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 142,473 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 03/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Confirms Receipt of Notice of Intent to Nominate Directors by Broadfin Capital; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss $16.2M; 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Appoints Herm Cukier as CEO; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – $50 MLN EQUITY FINANCING IS BEING LED BY BROADFIN CAPITAL; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 7.3 PCT STAKE IN BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF APRIL 5 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – BROADFIN WILL WITHDRAW NOTICE OF NOMINATION OF PERSONS FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS AT BDSI’S STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 30/04/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 10; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in BioDelivery; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – DEALS EXTEND BDSI’S CASH RUNWAY THROUGH 2020; 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Closing of $50 Million Equity Financing and Appointment of Peter Greenleaf as Chairman of the Board

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 10,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 96,625 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 86,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.4. About 2.08 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta, the nation’s second-largest airline, posts record revenues as it faced strong demand, particularly for trans-Atlantic routes; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – NO LONGER DISAGGREGATING PASSENGER REVENUE BY MAINLINE AND REGIONAL CARRIERS; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES AIRLINE SUPPLY DECISIONS IN FALL IF FUEL STAYS HIGH; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter Profit; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa3 senior unsecured rating to $1.4 billion New York Transportation Development Corporation Special Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2018; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 05/03/2018 DELTA: MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL MONDAY WINTER WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 240,000 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $99.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tricida Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).