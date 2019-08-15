Venbio Select Advisor Holding in Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Has Cut by $1.90 Million; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Value Declined, Venor Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $8.44 Million

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $315.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 62,696 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 190,727 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 600,000 shares to 950,000 shares, valued at $50.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

