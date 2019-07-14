Venbio Select Advisor Has Upped Stake in Amarin Plc (AMRN) by $48.50 Million; Midas Management Decreased Its Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Position as Share Value Declined

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.08 million, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 6.73M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $499.06M market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 16,517 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 60,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Northern has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Midas Mngmt stated it has 5,392 shares. Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 40,201 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 6,219 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 2,012 shares in its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.41% or 79,613 shares. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) or 18,655 shares. Strs Ohio reported 4,200 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 5,921 shares. Kistler accumulated 38 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 4,997 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Punch And Assocs Investment Mgmt Inc invested in 13,600 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Huntington Bancshares holds 0% or 595 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 350,000 shares to 4.00 million shares, valued at $105.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tricida Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

