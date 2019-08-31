Venbio Select Advisor Has Trimmed Its Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Holding by $9.10 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Facebook Cl A (FB) by $907,024

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 5,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 32,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 37,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook really hasn’t been hurt by Cambridge Analytica scandal; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 20/03/2018 – Facebook wants more video creators to compete with YouTube, so it’s rolling out a subscription feature:; 18/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg in 2010 said it was a “big misperception” that Facebook was sharing user data; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cambridge Analytica files for bankruptcy in U.S; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 20/03/2018 – Industrials Up As Fed, Facebook Jitters Subside — Industrials Roundup; 28/05/2018 – Facebook is now labeling political ads to try and prevent another Russian situation. Via @KurtWagner8:; 02/05/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Advsrs invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Us Fincl Bank De owns 64,175 shares. 83,848 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. California Employees Retirement System invested in 256,942 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 13,953 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Oakworth Cap invested in 0% or 318 shares. Aperio Grp reported 35,391 shares. 885,000 are held by Invesco Ltd. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 83,225 shares. Jabodon Pt owns 114,687 shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank owns 14,976 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Element Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has 116,025 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas, a Michigan-based fund reported 13,410 shares.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 500,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 17,428 shares to 20,470 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 7,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wildcat Ltd Com owns 4.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 42,053 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5.30 million shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 9,147 shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Ltd has invested 2.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 18,907 are held by Benjamin F Edwards. City Holdings Company reported 20,429 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Gru Inc Lc, Florida-based fund reported 6,705 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) accumulated 24,163 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 130 shares. Lvw Advsr Lc holds 0.19% or 4,312 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Lc stated it has 1,324 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Janney Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Freestone Cap Hldgs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 18,592 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Glob Endowment LP stated it has 58,970 shares. Edgemoor Advsrs Inc owns 28,924 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.