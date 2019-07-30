Venbio Select Advisor Has Trimmed By $9.52 Million Its Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holding; Shorts at Citrix Systems (CTXS) Lowered By 1.05%

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) stake by 6.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 80,000 shares as Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)’s stock declined 11.54%. The Venbio Select Advisor Llc holds 1.20 million shares with $142.43M value, down from 1.28M last quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc now has $11.10B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $149.66. About 531,918 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Launch of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 30/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA TO SUBMIT NDA FOR ACCELERATED OK FOR GOLODIRSEN; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio

Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) had a decrease of 1.05% in short interest. CTXS’s SI was 11.50 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.05% from 11.62 million shares previously. With 1.76M avg volume, 7 days are for Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS)’s short sellers to cover CTXS’s short positions. The SI to Citrix Systems Inc’s float is 8.63%. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.13. About 2.01 million shares traded or 10.23% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.18 TO $1.22, EST. $1.08; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 09/05/2018 – CompDealerNews: Citrix Canada head retires; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: 01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY, INC v. CITRIX ONLINE, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1869 – 2018-04-26; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released; 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $15.73 million activity. The insider Cumbo Alexander sold $2.10M. Another trade for 65,000 shares valued at $8.47M was sold by Mahatme Sandesh. $4.20 million worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares were sold by Howton David T.

Among 15 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics had 33 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SRPT in report on Monday, March 4 with “Overweight” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of SRPT in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27. Piper Jaffray maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $200 target. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by JMP Securities.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.08 earnings per share, down 63.64% or $0.42 from last year’s $-0.66 per share. After $-1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 230,010 were reported by Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Advisory Alpha Lc accumulated 3,560 shares. First Tru LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Stifel Fincl reported 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 39,590 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 8,574 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,482 are owned by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership accumulated 3,377 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt stated it has 10,006 shares. Sigma Planning, a Michigan-based fund reported 21,741 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 5,967 shares. 13,393 are owned by L And S Advisors. 3,616 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Price T Rowe Md owns 3.54 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold Citrix Systems, Inc. shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 20,000 shares. Maverick invested in 0.07% or 53,140 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com invested 0.07% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,053 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited owns 31,783 shares. Bluestein R H And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Ftb Advsr holds 89 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 61,248 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 37,062 shares. Moreover, Confluence Wealth Mngmt Llc has 0.41% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 8,189 shares. Comm Financial Bank accumulated 0.33% or 283,431 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Co owns 920,373 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield has invested 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Sei Invs accumulated 151,499 shares.

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides an integrated platform for secure app and data delivery, and network functionality as a cloud service worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.52 billion. The firm offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives clients the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. It has a 25.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions.

