Venbio Select Advisor Has Raised By $30.96 Million Its Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stake; 1 Analysts Covering Cambrex (CBM)

Among 2 analysts covering Cambrex (NYSE:CBM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cambrex has $6000 highest and $5500 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is -3.57% below currents $59.63 stock price. Cambrex had 7 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. First Analysis downgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 12 by Craig Hallum. See Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) latest ratings:

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various services and products for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It has a 37.25 P/E ratio. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold Cambrex Corporation shares while 62 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 31.43 million shares or 2.74% less from 32.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 11,453 shares. Waddell & Reed Finance stated it has 148,375 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ks holds 106,910 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 0% or 22 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Franklin Inc owns 1.16M shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.2% or 1.67 million shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 1.20 million shares. Fiduciary Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Prudential has invested 0% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 4,894 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 741,759 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc reported 288,608 shares.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $59.63. About 379,676 shares traded. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q EPS 72c; 13/03/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURING PROCESS TECHNOLOGY AND ADHERENT IMMATERIAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM CAMBREX CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – Cambrex Invests in New Continuous Flow Technology at its High Point, NC Facility; 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M

Since August 12, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.55 million activity. Barry Richard bought 1,300 shares worth $159,250. BEHRENS M KATHLEEN had bought 2,500 shares worth $219,950. INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought $2.00 million worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Monday, August 12. BONNEY MICHAEL W had bought 2,000 shares worth $173,480 on Monday, September 9.

Among 10 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics has $267 highest and $16500 lowest target. $199’s average target is 131.40% above currents $86 stock price. Sarepta Therapeutics had 18 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Janney Capital. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, August 20. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 20. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, June 25. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Piper Jaffray. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $267 target in Monday, March 25 report. Needham maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) rating on Monday, March 25. Needham has “Buy” rating and $196 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Partner Investment Lp has 6,730 shares. Focused Wealth has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Swiss Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 126,000 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management has invested 0.2% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Fil Limited invested 0.41% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Company stated it has 323,553 shares. 34,509 were accumulated by Voya Lc. Moreover, Quantbot Tech LP has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 15,598 shares. Atika Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 92,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The reported 1,819 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 53,922 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Charles Schwab Invest Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Granite Point Cap LP holds 0.08% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio.