Venbio Select Advisor Has Lowered Its Position in Sarepta Therapeutics (Call) (SRPT) by $19.85 Million as Share Price Rose; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Increased Position in Applied Matls (AMAT) by $946,308

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 21,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 166,025 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46 million, up from 144,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.53. About 2.47 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Call) (SRPT) by 79.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 945,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $84.42. About 661,157 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA, MYONEXUS TO ADVANCED GENE THERAPY FOR LGMDS; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 13/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $81; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PLAN TO SUBMIT A NDA (NDA) FOR ACC; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – WILL MAKE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $60 MLN, ADDITIONAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS TO PURCHASE AN EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRPT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $792.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,656 shares to 193,572 shares, valued at $38.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,818 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.99 million activity. 2,500 shares valued at $219,950 were bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN on Thursday, September 5. INGRAM DOUGLAS S also bought $2.00M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares. Shares for $173,480 were bought by BONNEY MICHAEL W on Monday, September 9.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma by 175,000 shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $226.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 221,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 earnings per share, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.