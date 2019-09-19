Venbio Select Advisor Has Lifted Position in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) as Stock Price Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Institute For Wealth Management Decreased Position

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 272.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 1.98 million shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The institutional investor held 2.70M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.33M, up from 725,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 776,613 shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,119 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, down from 4,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.46. About 2.54M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s board of directors had initially opposed making changes to its existing board nomination policy; 27/04/2018 – Amazon raised the price for its Prime service from $99 to $119 per year – but will customers continue their subscriptions?; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered; 09/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1760 FROM $1620; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Whole Foods slashes its marketing staff as Amazon continues to push brand to cut costs – Business Insider; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 23/04/2018 – GLENVIEW’S ROBBINS SAYS AMAZON ENTRY IN PHARMAC ISN’T IMMINENT; 01/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 11/04/2018 – Financial Express: #Exclusive : Amazon #Alexa to support Hindi voice commands

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $451.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 7,609 shares to 29,656 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 4,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inv Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.62% or 5,932 shares. 4,882 are owned by Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Newfocus Finance Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 253 shares. 752 are owned by Rockland Tru. Fred Alger Inc owns 886,139 shares. Brave Asset Management holds 455 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Hwg Hldgs LP owns 2,590 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 0.58% or 5,718 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 997 shares. 727 were accumulated by Two Sigma Securities. Moreover, Eidelman Virant has 5.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,715 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 143 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Limited Partnership owns 10,680 shares. One Capital Mgmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 935 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 98.78 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.