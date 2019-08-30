Venbio Select Advisor Has Decreased Its Stake in Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) by $8.13 Million; Shaker Investments Upped Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake by $318,420 as Market Value Rose

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 7,435 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 6,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $7.07 during the last trading session, reaching $337.45. About 1.59M shares traded or 104.35% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The institutional investor held 9.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.20M, down from 10.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 1.35M shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold® (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O – ANTICIPATES LAUNCHING GALAFOLD IN JAPAN IN COMING MONTHS; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $85 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Amicus; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics 1Q Loss $49.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOLD); 17/04/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Honors Fabry Disease Awareness Month and International Pompe Day; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharma; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Westwood Mgmt Il has 0.53% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 11,150 shares. Hussman Strategic reported 5,000 shares. Moore Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 70,000 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP has 1.41% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cambridge Inv Research Inc holds 0.01% or 2,309 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 84,045 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.08% or 82,548 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 0.89% or 46,400 shares in its portfolio. 2,234 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 1,347 shares. Moreover, Oak Ridge Limited Liability Corporation has 1.34% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Illinois-based Optimum Inv Advsrs has invested 0.09% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,900 shares to 1,950 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 16,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,938 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold FOLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Management Grp Lp invested in 4,960 shares. 9.50M were reported by Avoro Advsr Limited Liability Company. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 665,764 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 70,000 shares. Eagle Asset Inc holds 2.61 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 93,000 shares. Orbimed Advisors Ltd Com reported 518,309 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com reported 2.33M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding invested in 0.17% or 1.51 million shares. Moors Cabot holds 23,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) or 884,107 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 157,768 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon owns 2.03M shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 244,035 shares. 2.22 million were reported by Bancorporation Of America Corporation De.

