Venbio Select Advisor Has Decreased Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Holding by $9.10 Million; Share Price Declined; Republic Services (RSG) Holder Putnam Investments Has Lifted Stake by $3.69 Million

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 46,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 380,602 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.59 million, up from 334,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $89.72. About 699,079 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 4.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.72 million, down from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09B market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 2.13 million shares traded or 2.76% up from the average. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 85,000 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $38.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 2.70 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunrun Inc by 49,974 shares to 266,707 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc by 245,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX).