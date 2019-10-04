Venbio Select Advisor Has Cut Position in Medicines Co (MDCO) as Valuation Rose; As Lennar (LEN) Market Value Declined, Luxor Capital Group LP Has Raised Its Holding

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 139.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 403,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 693,475 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.61 million, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $59.4. About 2.28M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 637,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 925,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.74 million, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 570,778 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 16/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY COMMENTS ON PRAC MEETING IN EMAIL; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 23/04/2018 – Homology Medicines to Participate in the World Orphan Drug Congress; 27/03/2018 – MEDICINES CO MDCO.O – APPOINTS CHRISTOPHER VISIOLI AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND TREASURER OF COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO II Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from; 27/03/2018 – MEDICINES – ON MARCH 21, BOARD APPOINTED CHRISTOPHER VISIOLI CFO AND TREASURER OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS CERTAIN OTHER PATIENTS MAY START NEW TREATMENT COURSES WITH ESMYA PROVIDED THEY HAVE REGULAR LIVER TESTS; 19/04/2018 – REG-Novartis delivered a strong first quarter and acted to become a more focused medicines company; 27/04/2018 – U.S. DEPT. OF HHS – TREATMENT FOR SEIZURES THAT CANNOT BE STOPPED WITH CURRENT MEDICINES TO BE DEVELOPED UNDER AGREEMENT BETWEEN HHS & PRONIRAS CORP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Capital Management stated it has 62,200 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 12,936 shares. First Personal Financial Services owns 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 261 shares. Cwm Lc reported 28 shares. 104,119 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd Com. Eminence Cap Ltd Partnership holds 4.91M shares. West Oak Llc holds 0.96% or 33,015 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management invested in 78,524 shares. Principal Gru reported 4.14M shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 27,596 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Management LP invested in 26,190 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Seabridge Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 1,360 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 1.50M shares.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 510,606 shares to 6,894 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 45.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Huya Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold MDCO shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 97.20 million shares or 11.89% less from 110.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 559,500 are owned by Pinnacle Associate Limited. Old West Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 7,660 shares. 1,414 were reported by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Parametric Assoc Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Financial Counselors Inc holds 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) or 6,090 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 24,500 shares. Strs Ohio holds 3,300 shares. Arizona State Retirement System, a Arizona-based fund reported 108,212 shares. Tower Llc (Trc) owns 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 174 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Michigan-based Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Tci Wealth Advisors, Arizona-based fund reported 50 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 106,200 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated accumulated 393,982 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management accumulated 384,642 shares.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tricida Inc by 500,000 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $86.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 995,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Analysts await The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.74 per share. After $-0.71 actual EPS reported by The Medicines Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.31% negative EPS growth.