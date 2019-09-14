Venbio Select Advisor Has Boosted Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Stake by $84.58 Million as Market Value Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Bender Robert & Associates Lifted Its Position

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1395.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 30,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,190 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66M, up from 2,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 88.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 995,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The institutional investor held 2.12 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.15 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72.65. About 966,431 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 22/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PROVIDES 2 YEARS OF CLINICAL DATA IN 6E13 VG/KG DOSE FROM ONGOING PHASE 1/2 STUDY IN VALOCTOCOGENE ROXAPARVOVEC GENE THERAPY FOR SEVERE HEMOPHILIA A AT WORLD FEDERATION OF HEMOPHILIA 2018…; 06/03/2018 BioMarin to Attend Upcoming Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M, EST. LOSS $118.3M; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Gets Standard FDA Approval for Palynziq Injection for Phenylketonuria; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophil; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES FDA STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 20C; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Receives Standard Approval for Palynziq™ (pegvaliase-pqpz) Injection for Treatment of Adults with Phenylketonuria (PKU), a Rare Genetic Disease; 28/03/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – FDA PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR PEGVALIASE IS MAY 25, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold BMRN shares while 128 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 172.04 million shares or 22.86% less from 223.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clear Street Ltd Com holds 6,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Lpl Finance Ltd Llc reported 42,957 shares stake. Viking Glob Investors LP accumulated 1% or 2.59 million shares. Hap Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability Co reported 26 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na has 0% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Ima Wealth holds 37,366 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 32,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 556,616 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Frontier Mngmt Com Ltd Com has invested 0.51% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 1.25 million shares. Suntrust Banks reported 14,151 shares stake. Orbimed Advisors Ltd Co invested in 0.1% or 75,000 shares. Goldman Sachs has 1.97M shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 31,053 shares.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $210.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,368 shares to 54,384 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

