Venbio Select Advisor Cut Its Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Holding by $9.10 Million; Capital Returns Management Lowered Its Position in Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) as Stock Rose

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.72M, down from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $23.39. About 385,467 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500.

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 22.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 60,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 209,750 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, down from 269,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.03. About 55,261 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 2.27% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; 27/03/2018 – IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD – BOOK-RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital

Analysts await AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 0.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.27 per share. AXS’s profit will be $107.45M for 11.92 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by AXIS Capital Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 14 shares. Stevens Capital LP stated it has 5,824 shares. Blackrock invested in 3.91 million shares. Moreover, Gp One Trading Lp has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). 1.85 million were accumulated by Victory Capital Management Incorporated. Fj Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.26% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 128,626 shares. Vanguard Group owns 8.21 million shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 10,492 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 8,464 shares stake. Principal Gru Inc holds 9,064 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Grp holds 4,777 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap holds 0% or 27 shares. Bogle Investment LP De has 0.05% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc invested in 0% or 1,079 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas owns 0.22% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 13,410 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 275,940 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsr holds 0.01% or 134,483 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt owns 9,875 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 5.00M shares. 289,539 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Dana Advsr Inc invested in 0.12% or 94,228 shares. Huntington State Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 14,976 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 0.02% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 294,853 shares. Aperio Gp Lc reported 35,391 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,630 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 270,775 were accumulated by Jw Asset Mngmt Lc. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $72.10 million for 14.99 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 85,000 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $38.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 2.43M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $204,559 activity.