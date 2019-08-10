Venbio Select Advisor Cut Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Position by $9.10 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Stake in Visa (V) Has Increased by $675,636

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 69.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 4,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10,580 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 6,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 4.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.72M, down from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 1.89M shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 22/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Launches GoutRevealed.com to Spotlight the Journey and Stories of People Living with Uncontrolled Gout; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 500,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 2.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap Advsrs reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). First Trust Advsr Lp reported 0.01% stake. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 39,512 shares. Opaleye Mgmt owns 185,000 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Adage Prtn Gru Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 1.26% or 1.19M shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt accumulated 621,948 shares. Columbus Circle Investors stated it has 454,557 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Regions Fin stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 25 are owned by Whittier Trust. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 46 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 2,630 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 1.39 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc owns 30,685 shares. Product Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 132,700 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Cap Mngmt Ltd Co Ca reported 55,678 shares. Moneta Grp Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 0.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ardevora Asset Llp accumulated 247,700 shares. Vigilant Capital Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,752 shares. Ledyard Fincl Bank has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Accuvest Glob Advsr has 0.74% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8,729 shares. Cookson Peirce & Inc invested in 2,791 shares. Connecticut-based Baxter Bros has invested 5.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 2.16% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pennsylvania has 0.05% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Macquarie reported 0.39% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mngmt Corp Va owns 56,375 shares. Jabodon Pt reported 9,351 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 7.78% or 14.24M shares.