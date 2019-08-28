Venbio Select Advisor Cut Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Holding; Gagnon Securities Raised Macys (M) Holding

Gagnon Securities Llc increased Macys Inc (M) stake by 32.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gagnon Securities Llc acquired 15,752 shares as Macys Inc (M)’s stock declined 2.74%. The Gagnon Securities Llc holds 64,361 shares with $1.55 million value, up from 48,609 last quarter. Macys Inc now has $4.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 10.54 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 16/05/2018 – U.S. markets closed higher on Wednesday with Macy’s reporting strong quarterly earnings, boosting the retail sector; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY CO HBC.TO HAS HIRED PJ SOLOMON CO FOR ADVICE ON POTENTIAL DEALS REGARDING ITS DEPARTMENT STORE PORTFOLIO; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive: former Macy’s CEO; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of SGCMS 2016-C5; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to End Joint Venture With Fung Retailing Limited; 10/05/2018 – Macy’s leads decline on downgrade as department stores slip; 15/05/2018 – Barington Adds Ashland Global, Cuts Macy’s: 13F

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) stake by 8.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 350,000 shares as Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP)’s stock declined 3.53%. The Venbio Select Advisor Llc holds 4.00M shares with $105.72M value, down from 4.35M last quarter. Horizon Pharma Plc now has $5.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 479,596 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Ellington Mngmt Gru Lc holds 12,800 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 275 are owned by Prelude Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company reported 19,606 shares stake. Farmers & Merchants Investments has 343 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Sweden-based Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset has invested 2.91% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 525,500 are held by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability. Da Davidson reported 12,615 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 56,696 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Co accumulated 0% or 86,418 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Corporation has invested 0.01% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 12,800 shares. Leavell has 0.03% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 10,000 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.01% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Among 3 analysts covering Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Horizon Pharma Inc has $38 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 25.50% above currents $27.49 stock price. Horizon Pharma Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by JMP Securities. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 14 to “Outperform”.