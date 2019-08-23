Venbio Select Advisor Boosted Its Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holding by $48.50 Million; Market Value Rose; Bank Of America Maintains Holding in Autonation (AN)

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 8.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.08 million, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 5.02M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500.

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 71.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 76,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 183,964 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, up from 107,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 484,592 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.