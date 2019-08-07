Venator Materials (VNTR) Investors: Nomura Reiterates Neutral Rating, Sees $3.5000/Share; Carter William Co (CRI)’s Sentiment Is 1.03

The firm have set target of $3.5000 on Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) shares. This is 30.60% from the last stock price. In an analyst note revealed to investors on Wednesday morning, Nomura kept their Neutral rating on shares of VNTR.

Carter William Co (CRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 134 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 130 sold and trimmed positions in Carter William Co. The active investment managers in our database reported: 44.27 million shares, down from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Carter William Co in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 94 Increased: 80 New Position: 54.

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.61 per share. CRI’s profit will be $75.16M for 13.10 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.84% EPS growth.

CarterÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the CarterÂ’s, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, OshKosh, and other brands. The company has market cap of $3.94 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: CarterÂ’s Retail, CarterÂ’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale, and International. It has a 14.44 P/E ratio. The Company’s CarterÂ’s products include baby products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, multi-piece sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, and booties; play clothes products comprising knit and woven cotton apparel; sleepwear products consisting of pajamas in cotton, fleece, and ploy-jersey; and other products, including bedding, outerwear, swimwear, footwear, socks, diaper bags, gift sets, toys, and hair accessories.

The stock increased 1.29% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $88.05. About 497,847 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees FY Sales Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI); 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – CPSC: CARTER’S RECALLS CHILDREN’S CARDIGAN SETS ON CHOKE HAZARD; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 12%

Valinor Management L.P. holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. for 631,615 shares. Petrus Trust Company Lta owns 115,700 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 1.76% invested in the company for 336,598 shares. The Massachusetts-based Polaris Capital Management Llc has invested 1.74% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,849 shares.

The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 24,815 shares traded. Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has declined 75.05% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.05% the S&P500. Some Historical VNTR News: 01/05/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $157M, EST. $147.7M; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q EPS 73c; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q Net $78M; 23/04/2018 – Venator Materials Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Venator Materials Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Venator Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in BlueLinx; 01/05/2018 – VENATOR SAYS $236M INSURANCE PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Venator Materials; 10/04/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS PLC VNTR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $285.58 million. It operates through two divisions, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. It currently has negative earnings. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide , such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.