Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

As Specialty Chemicals companies, Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) and The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venator Materials PLC 5 0.15 N/A -2.30 0.00 The Sherwin-Williams Company 470 2.87 N/A 11.57 44.34

Table 1 highlights Venator Materials PLC and The Sherwin-Williams Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) and The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venator Materials PLC 0.00% -24.4% -9.3% The Sherwin-Williams Company 0.00% 29.7% 5.5%

Liquidity

Venator Materials PLC has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Venator Materials PLC’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Venator Materials PLC and The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Venator Materials PLC 0 2 1 2.33 The Sherwin-Williams Company 0 6 7 2.54

$4.5 is Venator Materials PLC’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 52.03%. On the other hand, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s potential downside is -8.31% and its consensus target price is $504.77. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Venator Materials PLC is looking more favorable than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.6% of Venator Materials PLC shares and 78.9% of The Sherwin-Williams Company shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Venator Materials PLC shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of The Sherwin-Williams Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Venator Materials PLC -8.37% -28.68% -33.51% -20.04% -75.05% -8.59% The Sherwin-Williams Company 2.38% 11.22% 14.65% 26.6% 16.53% 30.39%

For the past year Venator Materials PLC had bearish trend while The Sherwin-Williams Company had bullish trend.

Summary

The Sherwin-Williams Company beats on 8 of the 10 factors Venator Materials PLC.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, pharmaceuticals, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganics chemicals, and driers for construction, coating, plastic, and specialty markets; and wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications, as well as water treatment chemicals. The company markets its products through specialty distributors, as well as sales and technical services network. Venator Materials PLC was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment manufacturer product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand. The company also licenses technology and trade names. As of December 31, 2016, its Paint Stores Group segment operated 4,180 company-operated specialty paint stores; Global Finishes Group segment operated 288 company-operated branches; and Latin America Coatings Group segment operated 339 company-operated stores. The company also sells its products through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.