Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) and H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venator Materials PLC 5 0.11 N/A -2.30 0.00 H.B. Fuller Company 47 0.70 N/A 2.42 19.75

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Venator Materials PLC and H.B. Fuller Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venator Materials PLC 0.00% -24.4% -9.3% H.B. Fuller Company 0.00% 11.1% 3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Venator Materials PLC is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival H.B. Fuller Company is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Venator Materials PLC is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than H.B. Fuller Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Venator Materials PLC and H.B. Fuller Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Venator Materials PLC 0 2 1 2.33 H.B. Fuller Company 0 1 0 2.00

Venator Materials PLC’s upside potential currently stands at 109.30% and an $4.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of H.B. Fuller Company is $46, which is potential 13.89% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Venator Materials PLC is looking more favorable than H.B. Fuller Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Venator Materials PLC and H.B. Fuller Company are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 0% respectively. 0.2% are Venator Materials PLC’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of H.B. Fuller Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Venator Materials PLC -8.37% -28.68% -33.51% -20.04% -75.05% -8.59% H.B. Fuller Company -4.25% 2.71% 0.95% -2.71% -14.7% 12.05%

For the past year Venator Materials PLC had bearish trend while H.B. Fuller Company had bullish trend.

Summary

H.B. Fuller Company beats Venator Materials PLC on 7 of the 10 factors.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, pharmaceuticals, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganics chemicals, and driers for construction, coating, plastic, and specialty markets; and wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications, as well as water treatment chemicals. The company markets its products through specialty distributors, as well as sales and technical services network. Venator Materials PLC was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent-based products, as well as sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and additives for use in a range of commercial, industrial, and institutional applications; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade. The company also provides industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven and hygiene, performance wood, flooring, textile, flexible packaging, graphic arts, envelope, transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, appliance, heavy machinery, audio equipment, automotive, and structural markets. In addition, it offers adhesives, grouts, mortars, sealers, and levelers for tile setting; and duct sealants, weather barriers and fungicidal coatings, and block fillers for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and insulation applications. It serves manufacturers of food and beverages, hygiene products, clothing, appliances, electronics, automobiles, aerospace and defense, solar energy systems, filters, construction materials, wood flooring, furniture, cabinetry, windows, doors, tissue and towel, corrugation, tube winding, packaging, labels, and tapes. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.