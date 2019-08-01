Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Touches $3.68 Low on Aug, 1; NITTO DENKO CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (NDEKF) Shorts Up By 38.91%

NITTO DENKO CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NDEKF) had an increase of 38.91% in short interest. NDEKF’s SI was 184,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 38.91% from 132,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1842 days are for NITTO DENKO CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NDEKF)’s short sellers to cover NDEKF’s short positions. It closed at $49.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) reached all time low today, Aug, 1 and still has $3.53 target or 4.00% below today's $3.68 share price. This indicates more downside for the $392.14 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.53 PT is reached, the company will be worth $15.69M less. The stock decreased 3.92% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 1.01M shares traded or 38.86% up from the average. Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has declined 75.05% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.05% the S&P500.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.76 billion. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers functional thermal transfer systems, such as labels, barcode label printers, and label printing software; tapes for electrical and electronic equipment; dust removal products for clean rooms; fluoroplastic sheets and tapes, and fluoroplastic porous films; and materials for housing and construction, as well as packaging machines.

Analysts await Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.85 per share. VNTR’s profit will be $18.12M for 5.41 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Venator Materials PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $392.14 million. It operates through two divisions, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. It currently has negative earnings. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide , such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.